US ‘congratulates’ Argentina’s Milei: Blinken

WASHINGTON: The United States congratulated Argentina’s president-elect Javier Milei on his election victory Sunday, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken praising the “strong turnout and peaceful conduct of the vote.”

The election was a “testament to Argentina’s electoral and democratic institutions,” Blinken said in a statement, adding that the United States “(looks) forward to working with President-elect Milei and his government on shared priorities.”