BAFL 38.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
BIPL 20.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.21%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.55%)
DGKC 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.37%)
FABL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
FCCL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.29%)
GGL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.93%)
HBL 96.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.31%)
HUBC 113.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.45%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.66%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.95%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
OGDC 110.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
PAEL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.49%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PIOC 107.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.36%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (4.36%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.49%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.9%)
TRG 82.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.25%)
BR100 5,804 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.35%)
BR30 20,532 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.55%)
KSE100 56,918 Decreased By -144.8 (-0.25%)
KSE30 18,937 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold ticks higher as dollar slips on Fed pause bets

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2023 11:05am

Gold prices edged higher on Monday, as the dollar extended its slide after recent US economic data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve was done with its interest rate hikes.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,981.79 per ounce as of 0306 GMT, after rising 2.2% last week. US gold futures were steady at $1,984.40.

“We’ve seen a pretty significant narrative shift over the last week or so in the markets on the Fed policy and when the Fed will cut interest rates first and how aggressively it will be cutting rates,” said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.

“On the flip side, still seeing a fairly significant divergence in terms of where gold is trading at the moment with real yields… we’re going to need much weaker data from here to really kind of catalyze that move above $2,000 per ounce.”

Data pointing to a slowing jobs market in the US and a weaker-than-expected consumer inflation report last week lifted hopes that the Fed could begin easing monetary conditions sooner than expected.

Gold holds steady as traders eye jobs

The dollar slipped 0.2% to a more than a 2-1/2 month low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Traders now widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged at its Dec. 12-13 policy meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Lower rates exert downward pressure on the dollar and bond yields, enhancing the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.49% to 883.43 tonnes on Friday.

Investors now look forward to minutes from the US central bank’s last meeting later this week for more clarity on its interest rate path. Spot silver dipped 0.4% to $23.64 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $901.88 and palladium gained 0.3% to $1,056.41 per ounce.

Gold palladium Spot gold US gold bullion U.S Federal Reserve

Comments

1000 characters

Gold ticks higher as dollar slips on Fed pause bets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel

Team from PA, Muslim nations to visit China

Huthis say they seized Israeli vessel, Israel denies

Polls open in knife-edge Argentine election

Bayer ordered to pay $1.56bn in latest US trial loss

Bilawal reiterates support to PIA employees

Read more stories