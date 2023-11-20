Bilawal reiterates support to PIA employees

KARACHI: Completely throwing his weight behind the Pakistan International Airlines’ employees protest against proposed privatisation of the airline, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday what he had discussed with the PML-N was not the airlines privatisation, but it’s restructuring.

Sources in the Bilawal House stated that while talking to a delegation of the PIA employees, Bilawal Bhutto alleged, “Just like the PML-N lies to the nation in political matters, it is not stating the facts about the discussions we had on the subject.”

“We will not allow a single worker of the airline to get unemployed,” he said categorically.

A strategy was also finalised at the meeting as to how to foil the privatisation of the national flag carrier.