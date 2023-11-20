Zardari says has full confidence in the integrity of ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that the country is moving towards transparent elections and his party is fully prepared for it.

“I have full confidence in the Election Commission of Pakistan that it will conduct free, fair, and transparent elections,” Zardari said in a statement issued by the PPP Media office Islamabad on Sunday.

He said that the PPP is the only party which has the ability to contest the elections in all kinds of environments. “I am sure that on February 8, the party will emerge as the majority party of the country,” Zardari said.

The environment of the country currently is conducive for elections and they should be held on time, he concluded.

The country is finally approaching crucial general elections after five roller-coaster years comprising a dwindling economy, political instability and terrorism challenges. Major political parties in Pakistan have welcomed February 8 as the next election’s date, but have also expressed their reservations citing a lack of a level playing field, raising doubts over the fairness and transparency of the upcoming polls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023