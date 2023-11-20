CM reaches out to affected children in Chakwal

LAHORE: A molestation case with the children in the madressah of Chakwal occurred. Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reached the house of the affected children in Chakwal.

CM Mohsin Naqvi met with the children being subjected to a torture and molestation along with their parents. CM by extending his consolation assured them provision of justice and acquired essential information about the sorrowful incident.

CM remarked that the incident is highly sorrowful and those responsible will not be able to go scot-free according to law. Provision of justice to the affected children will be ensured. A stern punishment will be meted out to the accused committing molestation with the children. Govt will undertake a legal action against the accused involved in committing a heinous and obnoxious crime.

It was informed on the occasion that both the accused involved in committing molestation with the students in Chakwal have been apprehended. The accused have been identified with the help of CCTV videos. The accused have been arrested in the light of statements made by the affected children and their parents.

Parents of the children made a complaint of committing torture and molestation on the children by two teachers. The statements of affected children were also recorded. The signs of torture were also found on the bodies of few children.

Later, CM while talking with the media stated that we feel a lot of sorrow and shame due to Chakwal incident. Every madressah is not bad and few people of a madressah have committed an evil and immoral act. Everyone cannot be branded evil due to immoral act committed in a single madressah. Other people of the same madressah cannot be called evil due to few immoral persons of the same madressah.

CM assured that he will do whatever is possible so as to take the accused to their logical end. IG Police has been assigned a task and Secretary Prosecution will also do his work. We cannot make a law but we will definitely undertake such punitive measures so that such incidents cannot occur in future.

CM directed to take care of the affected children privacy. We honour the decision of not holding a medical. I request the local media not to make public the names and pictures of the affected children.

The number of Chakwal madressah affected children exceeds one or two and we want to provide them complete protection. The affected children and their parents are in a state of trauma due to maltreatment. It needs a lot of courage for identification after being subjected to molestation.

The affected children need to be brought out of trauma and their normal life needs to be restored. We will restore studies of the children and will also get them out of trauma. CM stated that we will provide complete assistance if the children want to study in DPS or at some private school.

