BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-20

Sheikh opposes increase in gas tariff

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

LAHORE: The Presidential candidate of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industries’ (FPCCI) upcoming election for 2024 Muhammad Ali Sheikh has called for keeping check on soaring energy prices, as the recent jump in gas prices will lift the average Consumer Price Index further, hitting all sectors of the economy.

Muhammad Ali Sheikh said that the government had increased gas tariff with effect from this month 2023 just before the first IMF review under the $3 billion short-term loan program. This is the second gas price increase in 10 months.

The gas price hike is a condition attached to the loan program. It may pave the way for the release of second IMF tranche of $700 million.

Calling for reverting the decision, he said that the industries that may resort to price increase include fertilizer, cement and steel, which will make agricultural production and construction material more expensive.

The inflation forecast is higher than the State Bank of Pakistan’s projection of 20-22 percent. The central bank governor has said that the expected gas price hike has been incorporated into the inflation forecast.

Muhammad Ali Sheikh said that feed and fuel stock prices are forecast to increase to Rs580 per million British thermal units (mmbtu) from the current price of Rs510, and to Rs 1,580 per mmbtu from the current price of Rs 1,500, respectively.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had notified revised gas prices in February 2023 for consumers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), after which Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) and Engro Fertilizers jacked up fertilizer prices.

As per proposed revised gas tariff for other categories of gas consumers, the gas price for bulk consumers is proposed to be raised from Rs 1,600/ mmbtu to Rs 2,000/mmbtu, while the gas price for special commercial (Roti Tandoor) will remain the same at Rs697/mmbtu and gas price for commercial consumers is proposed to go up from Rs 1,650/mmbtu to Rs 3,900/mmbtu.

Similarly, gas tariff for Liberty Power is proposed to increase from existing Rs 2,406/mmbtu to Rs 3,890/mmbtu while the gas price for Liberty Power is based on HSFO linked formula and not fixed by the government. Likewise, gas price for fertilizer plant of FFBQL (feed) is proposed to be increase from existing Rs510/mmbtu to Rs580/mmbtu while no change in gas price for Engro is proposed as Engro Fertilizer Ltd (new plant) has a claim of extended period for feed gas concessionary tariff of $0.7/mmbtu due to non-supply of gas by SNGPL and Sindh High Court has granted stay order to maintain the status quo.

However, gas price for fertilizer (fuel) is proposed to be increase from existing Rs 1,500/mmbtu to Rs 1,580/mmbtu. Furthermore, gas price for cement category of gas consumers is proposed to be revised from existing Rs 1,500/mmbtu to Rs 4,400/mmbtu. He informed that the gas price for export industry (process and captive) is proposed to be revised from existing Rs 1,100/mmbtu to Rs 2,050/mmbtu and the gas price for non-export industry (process and captive) is proposed to be increased from existing Rs 1,200/mmbtu to Rs 2,600/mmbtu.

Also, the gas price for the category of CNG is proposed to be revised from Rs 1,805/mmbtu to Rs 4,400/mmbtu. Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) are public sector gas utility companies licensed from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of gas to consumers in the country.

BMP nominated candidate of the president observed that for the past one and half year, the country is facing a serious financial crunch and continually relying on borrowing to meet its financial needs. He emphasized that persistent fiscal deficits has resulted in consistently high annual gross financing needs, averaging 27 percent of GDP over the past decade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF elections FPCCI CPI index Gas price gas tariffs IMF and Pakistan Muhammad Ali Sheikh

Comments

1000 characters

Sheikh opposes increase in gas tariff

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

Napoleon’s hat sells for record sum at French auction

Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel

Team from PA, Muslim nations to visit China

Huthis say they seized Israeli vessel, Israel denies

Polls open in knife-edge Argentine election

Bayer ordered to pay $1.56bn in latest US trial loss

Bilawal reiterates support to PIA employees

Official underscores need for reducing RTA deaths

Read more stories