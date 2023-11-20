Climate change termed a ticking bomb waiting to go off

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman emphasised the urgency of addressing climate change and its profound impact on Pakistan’s capacity to achieve both public and private sector goals.

“Climate Change is a ticking bomb for Pakistan, as is the population. It impacts our capacity to achieve goals in both the public and private sectors,” she said while inaugurating the First Sustainability Investment Expo 2023 as the chief guest here on Sunday.

The event served as a nexus for meaningful interactions between investors, innovators, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts, fostering collaboration and partnerships for sustainability.

Sherry said, “Pakistan’s vulnerability is very high and is multiplied by climate change. Pakistan is projected to be water-scarce by 2025, yet I don’t see anyone concerned.

According to the World Bank, Pakistan needs $348 billion to sustainably develop until 2030; on the other hand, there is a 16.1% GDP financing gap, which is huge.”

She added, “It’s essential to track goals, investors, ideas, and development to ensure effective progress towards sustainability. Collaboration among societies, businesses & nations is crucial for tackling climate change and achieving sustainable development goals.”

She commended companies investing in sectors related to food and water security, underscoring the potential for responsible investors to create a sustainable market opportunity and green jobs.

The Senator highlighted the significance of a transparent and accountable governance environment, especially in the context of Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate stress.

She said, “I would suggest the creation of Pakistan’s public-private forum for sustainable investments, for coordination, innovation, and bridging gaps. I would also encourage the private sector and think tanks to take the lead in establishing frameworks that incentivize SDG investments.”

“The Expo is a pivotal platform for driving sustainable progress and responsible investment, aligning with global goals and fostering a new era of environmentally conscious business practices.

I appreciate the companies participating in the expo and hope attendees will leave with actionable ideas to contribute to sustainable development,” Sherry concluded.

