Road Traffic Victims Rescue 1122 marks World Day of Remembrance

LAHORE: The Emergency Services organized a ceremony to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims at the Emergency Services Academy in collaboration with Total Parco.

The Secretary Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer emphasized on implementation of the Global Love-30 Campaign for motorbikes in all cities of Pakistan to achieve the Global Road Safety target to reduce road deaths and serious injuries by 50 per cent by the end of 2030 as proclaimed in UN Resolution for Second Decade of Action for Road Safety from 2021-2030.

Dr Rizwan said road safety is essential for which we all have to work together on global road safety pillars which include road safety management, safer roads and mobility, safe vehicles, safe road users and post-crash response.

He also highlighted that an accident occurring every 1.25 minutes in Punjab and 80% road crashes are associated with motorbikes. Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed that a total of over 3.8 million Road Accidents were reported in the last 19 years as a result of which 4.3 million people got injured.

Total Parco Vice President Hassan Nasrullah and their area managers, representatives from National Highway and Motorway Police, Road Safety Ambassadors from civil society, officers from Emergency Services Headquarters & Academy, and a large number of rescuers attended the ceremony.

He appreciated the Emergency Service Rescue 1122 as he himself availed the services of Rescue 1122 in an emergency and he also appreciated the services of Motorway Police. He said that Total Parco is committed to road safety and in this regard, we are collaborating with different partner organizations like Rescue 1122 NHMP to create awareness amongst the general public for road safety.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023