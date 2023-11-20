PCAA upgrades Turbat airport

TURBAT: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has upgraded the Turbat International Airport. The PCAA upgraded the Turbat Airport to the Aerodrome Reference Category C-3 where wide-bodied aircraft will be able to land.

After its upgradation, large planes like Airbus 320 and Boeing 737 could be able to land at the airport. Previously, only ATRs and other small planes used to land at the airport.

Sources said that it is expected that foreign airlines could also start their flights at the airport after its upgradation. The PCAA has informed all the airlines regarding the upgrading of the Turbat Airport after issuing notice.