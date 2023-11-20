SSUET organises workshop on OBE

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organised a 2-day workshop on Outcome Based Education (OBE) to include the new International Engineering Alliance (IEA) Graduate Attributes (GAPC V4, 2021).

The event was conducted by Ir. Azlan Abdul Aziz of the University of Putra, Malaysia.

Giving an important and comprehensive presentation on OBE, Azlan Abdul Aziz said that Outcome Based Education (OBE) leads to improved learning increased industrial effectiveness and enhanced accountability.

The strategy of OBE depends on top-down curriculum design, approaching teaching & learning methods, and appropriate assessment and evaluation methods. The educational model should be aligned with the aspiration of SDGs.

He said that the United Nations has set 17 SDG goals to transform the world and incorporating these SDGs in engineering education will create awareness and the realization among graduates that they are central to addressing social challenges and needs. They can come up with creative solutions. SDGs tend to make graduates responsible citizens of the world.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin, said that lot of universities have acquired tremendous success in the OBE system. Outcome-Based Education is a system where all the aspects of education are focused on the outcomes of the course.

The gap between industry requirements and curriculum gave rise to unemployable students. So OBE gives opportunity to students to take up courses with a certain goal of developing skills or gaining knowledge and they have to complete the goal by the end of the course.

Registrar SSUET Syed Sarfraz Ali said that Sir Syed University has always endeavoured to upgrade its faculty and provided them with all the opportunities and facilities in Pakistan and abroad.

