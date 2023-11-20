BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,825 Decreased By -29.8 (-0.51%)
BR30 20,644 Decreased By -165.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-20

SSUET organises workshop on OBE

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organised a 2-day workshop on Outcome Based Education (OBE) to include the new International Engineering Alliance (IEA) Graduate Attributes (GAPC V4, 2021).

The event was conducted by Ir. Azlan Abdul Aziz of the University of Putra, Malaysia.

Giving an important and comprehensive presentation on OBE, Azlan Abdul Aziz said that Outcome Based Education (OBE) leads to improved learning increased industrial effectiveness and enhanced accountability.

The strategy of OBE depends on top-down curriculum design, approaching teaching & learning methods, and appropriate assessment and evaluation methods. The educational model should be aligned with the aspiration of SDGs.

He said that the United Nations has set 17 SDG goals to transform the world and incorporating these SDGs in engineering education will create awareness and the realization among graduates that they are central to addressing social challenges and needs. They can come up with creative solutions. SDGs tend to make graduates responsible citizens of the world.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin, said that lot of universities have acquired tremendous success in the OBE system. Outcome-Based Education is a system where all the aspects of education are focused on the outcomes of the course.

The gap between industry requirements and curriculum gave rise to unemployable students. So OBE gives opportunity to students to take up courses with a certain goal of developing skills or gaining knowledge and they have to complete the goal by the end of the course.

Registrar SSUET Syed Sarfraz Ali said that Sir Syed University has always endeavoured to upgrade its faculty and provided them with all the opportunities and facilities in Pakistan and abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SSUET OBE

Comments

1000 characters

SSUET organises workshop on OBE

ECC approves Rs20bn for Green Corporate Initiative

Working on contract basis: Ministry asked to serve notices on 10 judicial members

Napoleon’s hat sells for record sum at French auction

Khamenei urges Muslim states to cut political ties with Israel

Team from PA, Muslim nations to visit China

Huthis say they seized Israeli vessel, Israel denies

Polls open in knife-edge Argentine election

Bayer ordered to pay $1.56bn in latest US trial loss

Bilawal reiterates support to PIA employees

Official underscores need for reducing RTA deaths

Read more stories