Official underscores need for reducing RTA deaths

Muhammad Saleem Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

LAHORE: The Emergency Services organized a ceremony to commemorate ‘World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims’ at the Emergency Services Academy in collaboration with Total PARCO.

The Secretary Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer emphasized on implementation of the Global Love-30 Campaign for motorbikes in all cities of Pakistan to achieve the Global Road Safety target to reduce road traffic accident (RTA) deaths and serious injuries by 50 per cent by the end of 2030 as proclaimed in UN Resolution for Second Decade of Action for Road Safety from 2021-2030.

Dr Rizwan said road safety is essential for which we all have to work together on global road safety pillars which includes road safety management, safer roads and mobility, safe vehicles, safe road users and post crash response.

Road traffic accident case: Boy given into police custody

He also highlighted that an accident occurring every 1.25 minutes in Punjab and 80% road crashes are associated with motorbikes. Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed that a total of over 3.8 million Road Accidents were reported in the last 19 years as a result of which 4.3 million people got injured.

The Vice President Total PARCO Hassan Nasrullah and their area managers, representatives from National Highway and Motorway Police, Road Safety Ambassadors from civil society, officers from Emergency Services Headquarters & Academy and large number of rescuers attended the ceremony.

The Vice President Total Parco Hassan Nasrullah appreciated the Emergency Service Rescue 1122 as he himself availed the services of Rescue 1122 in emergency and he also appreciated the services of Motorway Police.

He said that Total Parco is committed for road safety and in this regard we are collaborating with different partner organizations like Rescue 1122 NHMP to create awareness amongst general public for road safety.

The road safety ambassador Ms. Sana Khursheed shared the tragic accident in which she became paralyzed for entire life and also lost her sister.

She appealed to wear seat belt while travelling and also commented the rescuers as “Road Mohafiz”. She said that these are the people who timely respond to accidents and due to their swift response millions of lives are being saved.

Another road crash survivor shared his story and emphasized on wearing safety belt whereas representatives from NHMP shared their experiences and emphasized on to avoid mobile during driving and not to sit on top roof of the vehicle during travelling.

