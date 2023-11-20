BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
Nov 20, 2023
Pakistan

Three die in roadside bomb blast in Turbat

NNI Published 20 Nov, 2023 06:28am

TURBAT: Three people were killed in a roadside bomb blast that hit a car in the Balgtar area of District Kech in Turbat on Sunday.

According to sources, the car was the target and all three people who died in the blast were sitting in the car.

Two of the deceased were real brothers and identified as Shah Jehan and Adil, sons of Assa. The third person was identified as Nabi Dad s/o Jan Muhammad.

All the deceased belonged to Baltgar area of Kech. Levies sources said that the car was exploded by a remote-controlled bomb. Further investigations are underway, they added.

