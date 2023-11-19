BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
Nomination date for appointment of VP ECO ETDB extended

Zaheer Abbasi Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has extended nominations for the appointment of vice president in the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) date to 24th November 2023 from 2nd November 2023.

An office memorandum (OM) to this effect of External Finance Wing uploaded by the Finance Ministry on its website stated that the date for nomination for the appointment of VP ECO ETDB has been extended to 24th November 2023. According to the OM, the ECO ETDB was established in 2008 as a Multilateral Development Bank (MDB).

The main objective of the bank is to provide financial and technical support to the private and the public sector for implementation of the development of ECO member countries.

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

The bank’s main portfolio of operations included: development finance, trade finance, banking and investment, financial markets etc. The headquarters of the bank is in Istanbul, Turkiye, with representative offices in Iran and Pakistan.

The president together with the two vice presidents constitutes the management committee. The president and the vice-presidents are appointed for a period of four years out of the panel nominated by the founding member countries, i.e., Iran, Pakistan and Turkiye on rotation basis.

The ETDB has requested Pakistan to nominate a panel of three candidates for the position of vice president.

In view of the above, applications are invited from interested government officers (BPS-20/21), fulfilling the requisite eligibility criteria for selection as vice-president of the ECO Trade and Development Bank based in Istanbul.

The nominations received will be short-listed by a committee constituted in the Finance Division, which then later will be interviewed by a panel chaired by the minister for finance and revenue and recommendations will be submitted for the approval of the prime minister.

The Finance Division has asked the interested officials to submit their applications along with a copy of their resume and relevant documents to this Division, latest by November 2, 2023.

Finance Division Pakistan and Turkiye ETDB Multilateral Development Bank MDB

