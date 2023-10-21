FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has invited nominations for the appointment of vice president in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Trade and Development Bank (ETDB).

An office memorandum (OM) to this effect was uploaded on the Finance Ministry’s website by the External Finance Wing.

The nominations received will be shortlisted by a committee constituted in the Finance Division, which then later will be interviewed by a panel chaired by the minister for finance and revenue and recommendations will be submitted for the approval of the prime minister.

The Finance Division has asked the interested officials to submit their applications along with a copy of their resume and relevant documents to this Division, latest by November 02, 2023.

According to the OM, the ECO ETDB was established in 2008 as a Multilateral Development Bank (MDB).

The main objective of the bank is to provide financial and technical support to the private and the public sector for implementation of development of ECO member countries.

The OM added that the bank’s main portfolio of operations inter-aka included: development finance, trade finance, banking and investment, financial markets etc.

The headquarters of the bank is in Istanbul, Turkiye, with representative offices in Iran and Pakistan.

The president together with the two vice presidents constitutes the management committee.

The president and the vice-presidents are appointed for a period of four years out of the panel nominated by the founding member countries i.e. Iran, Pakistan, and Turkiye on rotation basis.

The ETDB has requested Pakistan to nominate a panel of three candidates for the position of vice president.

In view of the above, applications are invited from interested government officers (BPS-20/21), fulfilling the requisite eligibility criteria for selection as vice-president of the ECO Trade and Development Bank based in Istanbul.

