BAFL 40.03 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.86%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.58%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.19%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.38%)
FABL 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FCCL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.8%)
HBL 99.84 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.89%)
HUBC 95.17 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.81%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
OGDC 97.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
PIOC 101.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
PPL 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SSGC 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,160 Increased By 54.4 (1.07%)
BR30 18,196 Increased By 202.7 (1.13%)
KSE100 50,732 Increased By 366.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,459 Increased By 173 (1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-10-21

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

Zaheer Abbasi Published 21 Oct, 2023 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has invited nominations for the appointment of vice president in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Trade and Development Bank (ETDB).

An office memorandum (OM) to this effect was uploaded on the Finance Ministry’s website by the External Finance Wing.

The nominations received will be shortlisted by a committee constituted in the Finance Division, which then later will be interviewed by a panel chaired by the minister for finance and revenue and recommendations will be submitted for the approval of the prime minister.

Pakistan secures €150mn in aid from ECO Trade and Development Bank: Marriyum

The Finance Division has asked the interested officials to submit their applications along with a copy of their resume and relevant documents to this Division, latest by November 02, 2023.

According to the OM, the ECO ETDB was established in 2008 as a Multilateral Development Bank (MDB).

The main objective of the bank is to provide financial and technical support to the private and the public sector for implementation of development of ECO member countries.

The OM added that the bank’s main portfolio of operations inter-aka included: development finance, trade finance, banking and investment, financial markets etc.

The headquarters of the bank is in Istanbul, Turkiye, with representative offices in Iran and Pakistan.

The president together with the two vice presidents constitutes the management committee.

The president and the vice-presidents are appointed for a period of four years out of the panel nominated by the founding member countries i.e. Iran, Pakistan, and Turkiye on rotation basis.

The ETDB has requested Pakistan to nominate a panel of three candidates for the position of vice president.

In view of the above, applications are invited from interested government officers (BPS-20/21), fulfilling the requisite eligibility criteria for selection as vice-president of the ECO Trade and Development Bank based in Istanbul.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Finance Division Financial markets investments ECO ETDB ETDB VP

Comments

1000 characters

FD invites nominations for appointment of ETDB VP

Nawaz likely to re-conquer Punjab, KPK

Different projects/programmes: World Bank for adhering to agreed timelines

SPI inflation down 1.7pc WoW

Q1 IT, ITeS export remittances up 3.3pc to $655m YoY

Rs3bn projects or above: Ministry irked by failure to appoint independent directors

China ready to boost Pakistan ties but urges security guarantee: Xi

Elections, military trial of civilians: SC set to hear crucial cases on Monday

Restriction imposed by FBR: Traders facing issues while filing sales tax returns

Missile parts supplies to Pakistan? US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies

Read more stories