Clarification by BoK

KARACHI: The Bank of Khyber (BoK) wishes to address inaccuracies in a recent article by Aziz Buneri published in Profit magazine, regarding ‘The MD has expressed his intention to resign’.

Contrary to the claims made in the article, the decision of the Managing Director (MD) of BoK to resign was entirely his own initiative.

The Board of Directors at the Bank of Khyber wants to emphasise that the MD’s resignation is a personal decision and not the result of any form of dismissal or forced removal.

This clarification is issued to maintain transparency and correct any misconceptions that may have arisen from the article’s statements.