BISP launches digital financial training for 160,000 women beneficiaries in KP

APP Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

HARIPUR: Director General Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region Zohra Aslam on Saturday announced the commencement of digital financial training for 160,000 women beneficiaries in the province.

She expressed these views during the three-day concluding session of the digital financial training held at the BISP Haripur office.

The Director General BISP KP region said that the pilot phase of this groundbreaking initiative has begun in Haripur, where 275 women initially benefiting from the Benazir Income Support Programme will undergo comprehensive training.

The ultimate objective is to extend this financial education to women in other districts of the province following the successful completion of the initial phase, she said.

Zohra Aslam highlighted that the training aims to empower women by enhancing their financial management skills, teaching them to save money, create budgets, and achieve financial literacy.

She emphasized the importance of women passing on their acquired knowledge to fellow beneficiaries, fostering a ripple effect of financial empowerment within the community.

The training covers a range of topics, including awareness of rights and responsibilities, identification of currency notes, utilization of mobile accounts, savings strategies, investment knowledge, and awareness about various types of financial fraud.

Assistant Director and Master Trainer Jahanzeb Akhtar provided detailed insights into the fundamental objectives of the training during the session. Assistant Director Saeed Sibad Shah, Focal Person Haripur Rabab Wahab, and other dignitaries were present during the ceremony.

