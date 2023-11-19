BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
SSUET, Darul Sehat hold ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Session’

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

KARACHI: Under the pink ribbon campaign, the Department of Biomedical Engineering of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organized a comprehensive and informative ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Session’ in collaboration with Darul Sehat Hospital.

Dr Yabinda Sehrish and Dr Sidra Aleem provided thought-provoking and useful information about breast cancer. On this occasion, the women who had suffered from this horrible disease shared their experiences.

Healthcare experts said that women should not remain silent due to shame and social fear, but should immediately consult a doctor for the treatment of their disease, because it is possible to treat it at an early stage. According to an estimate, in Pakistan, 1 in 10 women may develop breast cancer and around 10 million women are at risk of breast cancer in the country.

In Pakistan, every year 90,000 new patients of breast cancer emerge and this is the highest rate in Asia. Don’t fear from disease, fight against it. A woman raises a family, and a healthy woman grows a healthy nation and society.

Earlier, presenting a welcome note, the focal person of Pink Ribbon and Chairperson of the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Associate Professor Dr Sidra Abid Syed, said that our mission is to prevent and cure breast cancer by creating widespread awareness among women through community engagement on prevention, early detection, and increased access to treatment.”

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin, said that breast cancer is a disease that can be diagnosed early because its symptoms appear on the external body. Early diagnosis of breast cancer can save the patient’s life and the chances of survival increase to 90%. Timely treatment and diagnosis can save thousands of lives.

It is also very important to know that the use of modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence helped in the early detection and diagnosis of diseases.

The main reason for the spread of this disease in Pakistan is lack of awareness, which causes delays in the detection of breast cancer, and most of the women approach the doctors at the late stage of the disease.

Dr Vali pointed out that it is a well-organized and well-attended programme and such events create awareness among women and convince them to take prompt action to approach concerned doctors for treatment.

He appreciated Dr Sidra Abid getting Appreciation Certificates from the Higher Education Commission and Pink Ribbon for her dedication to the noble cause.

The event was attended by Mrs Munira Vali Uddin, (Wife of the Vice Chancellor SSUET), Dean Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Prof Dr Muhammad Aamir, Dean Faculty of Computing & Applied Sciences, Prof Dr Muhammad Asif, Ms Fouzia Asif, Sania Tanveer, Prof Dr Rabia Noor Enam, Asad Ullah Chaudhry, Fazal Noor, Prof Dr Waleej Haider, Prof Dr Lubna Farhi, Dr Asma including a large number of women.

