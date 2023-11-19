BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
Street crimes increasing in federal capital

Fazal Sher Published 19 Nov, 2023 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: Street crimes have been on the rise in the federal capital as car theft and mobile phone snatching witnessed an increase in the last week with more than 71 vehicles being stolen or snatched and 77 mobile phones snatched.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 32 cases of robbery and cash snatching, 77 cases of mobile snatching, and two cases of murder.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Karachi Company, Khanna, Aabpara, Ramna, Khosar, Industrial Area, Koral, Lohi Bheer, and Noon police station.

In the same period, auto thieves stole eight motorbikes and one car from the limits of Khanna, six bikes and one car from the limits of Ramna police station, seven motorbikes from the limits of Aabpara, another seven six motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole six bikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station as well as lifted four motorbikes and two cars from the limits of Lohi Beer police station.

During the last week, robbers struck at four places, armed persons snatched 12 mobile phones and auto thieves stole one motorbike from the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Khanna police station registered 11 cases of mobile snatching, five cases of robbery, and 10 cases of auto theft during the last week.

Similarly, armed persons snatched six mobile phones and carjackers stole eight vehicles from the limits of Ramna police station; robbers struck at two places, armed persons snatched four mobile phones, and auto thieves stole seven vehicles from the limits of Aabpara police station while three cases of mobile snatching and seven cases of auto theft were reported to Kohsar police station during the last week.

Furthermore, six cases of auto theft and four cases of mobile snatching were reported to Industrial Area police station, and five cases of mobile snatching, four cases of auto theft, and one case of robbery were reported to the Koral police station.

