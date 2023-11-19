BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2023

KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.103 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,991.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.150 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.985 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.947 billion), Silver (PKR 1.592 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.005 billion), DJ (PKR 503.782 million), Platinum (PKR 447.363 million), Natural Gas (PKR 231.225 million), SP 500 (PKR 76.755 million), Brent (PKR 76.342 million), Japan Equity (PKR 55.777 million) and Copper (PKR 29.872 million).

In Agricultural commodities one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.145 was traded.

