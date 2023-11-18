Govt forms Industry Advisory Council
- Council will be made up of 13 top industrial groups in the country
- Dr Gohar Ejaz says he is thrilled to lead initiative as Federal Minister of Commerce and Industry
The federal government has formed the Industry Advisory Council (IAC), made up of 13 top industrial groups in Pakistan, to formulate Pakistan’s industrial policy.
“Excited to announce the formation of the Industry Advisory Council, comprising 13 top groups in Pakistan,” Dr Gohar Ejaz, Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce & Industries, announced in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.
“Together, we will be formulating a robust industrial policy that will drive economic growth and development,” said the minister.
Dr Ejaz said that he is thrilled to lead this initiative as the Federal Minister of Commerce and Industry. “Let’s chart a path towards a prosperous future,” he added.
He shared a statement by the government’s Industries and Production Division, which said it shall provide secretariat support to the council. The council will hold a weekly meeting and submit its final report within ten weeks, it added.
The notice said that the Minister for Industries and Production will serve as IAC’s convener and chairman, who may co-opt any other person from the public/private sector, if deemed necessary.
Members representing the private sector include:
- Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar
- Muhammad Ali Tabba
- Waqar Ahmed Malik
- Abdul Samad Dawood
- Raza Mansha
- Shahzad Asghar Ali
- Samir Chinoy
- Amir Fayyaz Sheikh
- Shahbaz Yaseen Malik
- Ahsan Bashir
- Syed Hyder Ali
- Farooq Naseem
Meanwhile, members representing the public sector include Additional Secretary (In-charge), I&P Division; Secretary, Finance Division; Secretary, Commerce Division; Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue; and All Chief Secretaries of the provincial governments (including GB & AJK).
Moreover, Joint Secretary (IF), I&P Division will be Secretary Committee.
