Govt forms Industry Advisory Council

The federal government has formed the Industry Advisory Council (IAC), made up of 13 top industrial groups in Pakistan, to formulate Pakistan’s industrial policy.

“Excited to announce the formation of the Industry Advisory Council, comprising 13 top groups in Pakistan,” Dr Gohar Ejaz, Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce & Industries, announced in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.

“Together, we will be formulating a robust industrial policy that will drive economic growth and development,” said the minister.

Dr Ejaz said that he is thrilled to lead this initiative as the Federal Minister of Commerce and Industry. “Let’s chart a path towards a prosperous future,” he added.

He shared a statement by the government’s Industries and Production Division, which said it shall provide secretariat support to the council. The council will hold a weekly meeting and submit its final report within ten weeks, it added.

The notice said that the Minister for Industries and Production will serve as IAC’s convener and chairman, who may co-opt any other person from the public/private sector, if deemed necessary.

Members representing the private sector include:

Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar

Muhammad Ali Tabba

Waqar Ahmed Malik

Abdul Samad Dawood

Raza Mansha

Shahzad Asghar Ali

Samir Chinoy

Amir Fayyaz Sheikh

Shahbaz Yaseen Malik

Ahsan Bashir

Syed Hyder Ali

Farooq Naseem

Meanwhile, members representing the public sector include Additional Secretary (In-charge), I&P Division; Secretary, Finance Division; Secretary, Commerce Division; Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue; and All Chief Secretaries of the provincial governments (including GB & AJK).

Moreover, Joint Secretary (IF), I&P Division will be Secretary Committee.