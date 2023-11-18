Wahab Riaz made chief selector of selection committee

LAHORE: Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the chief selector of the national men’s selection committee.

His first assignment will be the selection of the national men’s squad for the three-match Test series against Australia from 14th December, 2023 to 7th January, 2024 in Australia and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand from 12th to 21st January, 2024 in New Zealand.

It may be added that Wahab Riaz is currently serving as advisor to caretaker Chief Minister Punjab for Sports and Youth Affairs.

Wahab, who made his international debut in 2008, represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is picking up 237 wickets and scoring 1200 runs across the three formats. He was Pakistan’s second-most successful bowler in World Cups, registering 35 wickets across three editions of the marquee event.

Wahab Riaz said, “I am honoured to assume the role of chairperson for the national men’s selection committee and I extend my gratitude to Chairman PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, for entrusting me with this responsibility. The decision to involve former players in cricketing matters is commendable and I am willing to work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.”

He said, “Heading a selection committee is a challenging task. We have a significant Australia tour coming up that is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle and a T20I series against New Zealand that will allow us to develop a formidable unit leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June next year. I have a good rapport with the Pakistan Men’s Team Director Mohammad Hafeez and we will be working closely for the success of Pakistan cricket. My primary goal would be to give weightage to the top performers in domestic cricket and announce well-rounded squads equipped with the necessary skillset. I will always be available to the players for feedback and advice.”

Moreover, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday announced details of U-13, U-16 and U-19 trials for the selection of regional and Inter-District teams.

The players selected in the U-13 and U-16 categories will be eligible to take part in regional tournaments for the 2023-24 season, while those selected for the U-19 category will feature in inter-district tournament for season 2024-25.

Players born on or after 1 September 2010 and before 1 September 2014 will be eligible for selection in the U-13 squads, while players born on or after 1 September 2007 and before 1 September 2011 will be eligible for selection in the U-16 sides.

For the U-19 category, players born on or after 1 September 2005 and before 1 September 2009 will be eligible for selection.

The players of all age-group are required to carry their B-forms at the trials. At the time of wrist tests, the selected players are required to present their smart cards for age verification, a PCB spokesman, said.

