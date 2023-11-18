WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 17, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 16-Nov-23 15-Nov-23 14-Nov-23 13-Nov-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104048 0.104134 0.104058 0.104172
Euro 0.819055 0.819391 0.813982 0.810798
Japanese yen 0.0049915 0.005005 0.00500282 0.00501079
U.K. pound 0.936376 0.940362 0.932238 0.930898
U.S. dollar 0.754959 0.753948 0.759028 0.759886
Algerian dinar 0.0056225 0.0056218 0.00563908 0.0056426
Australian dollar 0.488534 0.490066 0.483653 0.483287
Botswana pula 0.0562444 0.0562445 0.0557127 0.0557756
Brazilian real 0.155441 0.155935 0.154323
Brunei dollar 0.558526 0.559682 0.557617
Canadian dollar 0.549061 0.551333 0.553026
Chilean peso 0.0008481 0.0008309 0.00082355 0.00082905
Czech koruna 0.0334838 0.0334464 0.0331468 0.0329669
Danish krone 0.109804 0.109855 0.109117 0.108689
Indian rupee 0.0090698 0.0090698 0.00911957
Israeli New Shekel 0.199777 0.200145 0.198025 0.196505
Korean won 0.0005798 0.0005689 0.00057385 0.00057711
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4464 2.44471 2.4572 2.45997
Malaysian ringgit 0.160272 0.161826 0.160811
Mauritian rupee 0.0169511 0.0170246 0.0170112 0.0170486
Mexican peso 0.043713 0.0434835 0.0436431 0.0431415
New Zealand dollar 0.453466 0.452708 0.446346 0.447535
Norwegian krone 0.0696033 0.069759 0.0681439 0.0682663
Omani rial 1.96348 1.96085 1.97407 1.9763
Peruvian sol 0.200039 0.201601 0.19955
Philippine peso 0.0135278 0.013443 0.013542 0.0135803
Polish zloty 0.186802 0.186376 0.184185 0.18322
Qatari riyal 0.207406 0.207129 0.208524 0.20876
Russian ruble 0.0084878 0.0084281 0.00831748 0.00824901
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201322 0.201053 0.202407 0.202636
Singapore dollar 0.558526 0.559682 0.557617
South African rand 0.0415365 0.0414825 0.0404711 0.0406637
Swedish krona 0.07163 0.0712866 0.0699359 0.0697418
Swiss franc 0.849605 0.849232 0.841075 0.84114
Thai baht 0.0212139 0.0212386 0.0210356 0.0210676
Trinidadian dollar 0.111756 0.111757 0.112437
U.A.E. dirham 0.205571 0.205296 0.206679 0.206912
Uruguayan peso 0.0190834 0.0189916 0.0190266 0.0190057
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
