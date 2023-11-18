WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 17, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Nov-23 15-Nov-23 14-Nov-23 13-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104048 0.104134 0.104058 0.104172 Euro 0.819055 0.819391 0.813982 0.810798 Japanese yen 0.0049915 0.005005 0.00500282 0.00501079 U.K. pound 0.936376 0.940362 0.932238 0.930898 U.S. dollar 0.754959 0.753948 0.759028 0.759886 Algerian dinar 0.0056225 0.0056218 0.00563908 0.0056426 Australian dollar 0.488534 0.490066 0.483653 0.483287 Botswana pula 0.0562444 0.0562445 0.0557127 0.0557756 Brazilian real 0.155441 0.155935 0.154323 Brunei dollar 0.558526 0.559682 0.557617 Canadian dollar 0.549061 0.551333 0.553026 Chilean peso 0.0008481 0.0008309 0.00082355 0.00082905 Czech koruna 0.0334838 0.0334464 0.0331468 0.0329669 Danish krone 0.109804 0.109855 0.109117 0.108689 Indian rupee 0.0090698 0.0090698 0.00911957 Israeli New Shekel 0.199777 0.200145 0.198025 0.196505 Korean won 0.0005798 0.0005689 0.00057385 0.00057711 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4464 2.44471 2.4572 2.45997 Malaysian ringgit 0.160272 0.161826 0.160811 Mauritian rupee 0.0169511 0.0170246 0.0170112 0.0170486 Mexican peso 0.043713 0.0434835 0.0436431 0.0431415 New Zealand dollar 0.453466 0.452708 0.446346 0.447535 Norwegian krone 0.0696033 0.069759 0.0681439 0.0682663 Omani rial 1.96348 1.96085 1.97407 1.9763 Peruvian sol 0.200039 0.201601 0.19955 Philippine peso 0.0135278 0.013443 0.013542 0.0135803 Polish zloty 0.186802 0.186376 0.184185 0.18322 Qatari riyal 0.207406 0.207129 0.208524 0.20876 Russian ruble 0.0084878 0.0084281 0.00831748 0.00824901 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201322 0.201053 0.202407 0.202636 Singapore dollar 0.558526 0.559682 0.557617 South African rand 0.0415365 0.0414825 0.0404711 0.0406637 Swedish krona 0.07163 0.0712866 0.0699359 0.0697418 Swiss franc 0.849605 0.849232 0.841075 0.84114 Thai baht 0.0212139 0.0212386 0.0210356 0.0210676 Trinidadian dollar 0.111756 0.111757 0.112437 U.A.E. dirham 0.205571 0.205296 0.206679 0.206912 Uruguayan peso 0.0190834 0.0189916 0.0190266 0.0190057 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

