KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 17, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 57,063.16 High: 57,750.93 Low: 56,977.02 Net Change: 333.87 Volume (000): 363,423 Value (000): 16,166,540 Makt Cap (000) 1,881,390,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,161.35 NET CH (+) 16.26 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,165.47 NET CH (-) 97.04 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,026.75 NET CH (-) 19.57 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,492.83 NET CH (-) 332.89 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,286.64 NET CH (-) 14.17 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,964.78 NET CH (+) 28.90 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-November-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023