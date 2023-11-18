Markets Print 2023-11-18
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 17, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 57,063.16
High: 57,750.93
Low: 56,977.02
Net Change: 333.87
Volume (000): 363,423
Value (000): 16,166,540
Makt Cap (000) 1,881,390,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,161.35
NET CH (+) 16.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,165.47
NET CH (-) 97.04
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,026.75
NET CH (-) 19.57
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,492.83
NET CH (-) 332.89
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,286.64
NET CH (-) 14.17
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,964.78
NET CH (+) 28.90
------------------------------------
As on: 17-November-2023
====================================
