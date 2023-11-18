BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
UHS issued NOC to initiate Pharm.D degree programme

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: The Pharmacy Council of Pakistan has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to initiate the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) degree program from this year at the College of Pharmacy, University of Health Sciences (UHS).

Admission for the Pharm-D program has been allowed for 100 seats. This approval was granted in the 60th meeting of the council. UHS vice-chancellor, Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, congratulated the faculty while appreciating the efforts of Pharmacy department's head Professor Haji Muhammad Shoaib. He announced that in the upcoming days, the admissions for the five-year Doctor of Pharmacy program will be officially opened.

Highlighting the prestige of UHS in medical education, Prof. Rathore emphasized that the pharmacy program will uphold the same high standards. He expressed that the advancement of clinical pharmacy will be given paramount importance in the implementation of this program.

UHS Pharm D no objection certificate University of Health Science Pharm.D degree programme

