Pakistan Print 2023-11-18

Governor admires humanitarian assistance for Palestinians

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: Country Head of Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) Ann Masterson said here Friday that her organization is working to provide medical aid to the wounded and shelter to the displaced people in Palestine.

During a meeting with the Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore, Ann Masterson told the governor about humanitarian assistance to people in different parts of the world, especially in Palestine. Executive Director of an NGO, Sabiha, working for the empowerment of youth, was also present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that the sufferings of Palestinians, especially innocent children in Palestine, are heart-wrenching.

He said that service to humanity is a noble spirit and the way NCA is serving the suffering humanity in Palestine is admirable. He also appreciated Norwegian Church Aid's services for women empowerment, protection of minority rights, and poverty alleviation.

Meanwhile, the governor dispatched a truck of relief goods under the auspices of Quaid-e-Azam Trust (UK) to the flood-affected people in suburban areas of Bahawalpur Division.

Blankets and water Proof tents were included in the relief goods for the flood affectees. Chairman of Quaid-e-Azam Trust (UK) Raja Muhammad Ishtiaq, members of the trust were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the spirit of overseas Pakistanis to help their fellow countrymen is admirable. He said that Allah loves those people who serve humanity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

