Anti-encroachment operation: CDA chairman orders sealing of 17 more buildings

ISLAMABAD: While continuing the operation against illegal encroachment, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman directed to seal another 17 buildings.

The Building Control South and North Directorate, on the directives of the CDA chairman sealed 17 buildings while conducting operations in different areas.

During the two-day operation, so far, 28 buildings have been sealed for violation of building by-laws in different areas.

According to the details, the Building Control Directorate in collaboration with the Enforcement Directorate with the assistance of the district administration and Islamabad Police took strict action against the violation of building bye-laws in the Multi-Professional Cooperative Housing Society, Sector B-17. Buildings that were being constructed without the DA's approval have been sealed and notices have also been issued to the owners.

It should be noted that on Thursday, 10 buildings in Jeddah Town and one building in Aghosh Housing Society, which were being constructed without permission, were sealed and notices were also issued to the owners.

On this occasion, the CDA administration said that the implementation of the Master Plan to beautify the city of Islamabad should be ensured in all circumstances.

