Interim bail of Bushra Bibi extended

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Friday, extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana and in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case till November 21. Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing Bushra’s bail petition seeking an extension in her interim bail at Adiala jail, extended her interim bail.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) special prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi and investigation officers (IO) of the case, MianUmer and Mohsin Haroon appeared before the court.

Sardar Latif Khosa, Bushra Bibi’s counsel also appeared before the court. Khosa said during the hearing he told the court that according to media reports, NAB’s chairman had issued his client’s arrest warrants but NAB officials hid it. When the court asked the NAB prosecutor about the arrest warrant, he told the IO to brief the court regarding the matter. The IO told the court that neither chairman NAB has issued arrest warrants for Khan’s wife nor NAB requires the arrest of Bushra Bibi.

