LDA decides to use drone technology for surveys

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) was pondering over the usage of drone technology for surveys and subsequent follow-ups in its controlled areas.

This was disclosed during a meeting chaired by LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif, Additional DG UP Khalid Goraya, Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, Chief Town Planner I Sidra Tabassum, Director SDC Kaleem Yousaf, Director IT Abdul Basit and Concerned officers. The meeting deliberated on improving the LDA building control mechanism and reviewed the proposal for usage of the drone technology. On this occasion, an action plan was presented to develop the town planning building control on the modern lines.

In the meeting, a proposal to create an IT-based control room was also reviewed to improve the LDA building control mechanism. The meeting was briefed that a dashboard and digital record will be set up to improve building control by creating a dashboard, map approval, complete record of construction and other details will be available in one click.

Monitoring will be done using GIS technology to prevent illegal construction and commercialisation in the city.

On this occasion, the LDA DG asked for a timeline for the implementation of action plan. He said the use of GIS and technology will improve surveillance systems.

LDA illegal construction drone technology Muhammad Ali Randhawa GIS technology

