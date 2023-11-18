BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-18

Govt invites private sector to consult on cyber security, AI policies

Press Release Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The government has invited the private sector to consult on finalizing the cyber security and artificial intelligence (AI) polices, as the security threats grow along with the nation advancing its journey towards digital transformation for economic growth and prosperity.

Speaking at the 6th international conference titled ‘Cyber Threat Intelligence 2023’, Syed Junaid Imam, Member IT, Ministry of IT & Telecom, said the policy committee, which will finalize the policies, would soon interact with the private sector to take its input. It will open up consultation with the sector on cyber security law.

“Our (government) all policies and strategies are aligned with the support of the private sector. AI policy as well...will be finalized with the help of the private sector. They (industry) are the drivers and the ones who would guide us.”

“Such conferences, I believe, help us in policy making and decision making and bring the industry and the government together,” he added while addressing at the conference organized by Total Communication in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said there is immense focus of the government on IT and digital transformation that’s why there is increased focus on cyber security and consultation with the stakeholders. “There is realization that the digital transformation would help achieve economic prosperity and growth in the country.”

He said that the government has approved CERTs (Computer Emergency Response Team) rules a couple of months ago. It is now in the process of making sectoral certs and rules including banking, education and energy sectors. The nine sectoral CERTs would continue to share cyber threat intelligence through collaboration to minimize the risk of cyber attacks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

cyber security CERTs AI policies Syed Junaid Imam Cyber Threat Intelligence 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Govt invites private sector to consult on cyber security, AI policies

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Procurement by public sector agencies: PEC concerned about violation of its SBDs

Power transmission network in Punjab, KP: ADB approves $250m in loans

Read more stories