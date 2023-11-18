Govt invites private sector to consult on cyber security, AI policies

ISLAMABAD: The government has invited the private sector to consult on finalizing the cyber security and artificial intelligence (AI) polices, as the security threats grow along with the nation advancing its journey towards digital transformation for economic growth and prosperity.

Speaking at the 6th international conference titled ‘Cyber Threat Intelligence 2023’, Syed Junaid Imam, Member IT, Ministry of IT & Telecom, said the policy committee, which will finalize the policies, would soon interact with the private sector to take its input. It will open up consultation with the sector on cyber security law.

“Our (government) all policies and strategies are aligned with the support of the private sector. AI policy as well...will be finalized with the help of the private sector. They (industry) are the drivers and the ones who would guide us.”

“Such conferences, I believe, help us in policy making and decision making and bring the industry and the government together,” he added while addressing at the conference organized by Total Communication in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said there is immense focus of the government on IT and digital transformation that’s why there is increased focus on cyber security and consultation with the stakeholders. “There is realization that the digital transformation would help achieve economic prosperity and growth in the country.”

He said that the government has approved CERTs (Computer Emergency Response Team) rules a couple of months ago. It is now in the process of making sectoral certs and rules including banking, education and energy sectors. The nine sectoral CERTs would continue to share cyber threat intelligence through collaboration to minimize the risk of cyber attacks.

