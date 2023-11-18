BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-18

European shares end higher as bond yields slide

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2023 06:03am

PARIS: European shares rose on Friday, boosted by financials and healthcare, ending the week higher on growing optimism that central banks will aggressively cut interest rates next year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.0%, ending the week 2.8% higher, as bond yields fell.

German government bond yields hit their lowest in more than two months, with money markets fully pricing in 100 basis point rate cuts by the European Central Bank by end-2024.

“When you’ve got growth slowing in the US, that’s increasing expectations that central banks around the world will be likely to follow suit,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at brokerage GCFX.

“With Europe’s growth prospects looking bleak, markets are only naturally starting to look for rate cuts.” New data confirmed year-on-year inflation slowed sharply in the euro zone in October.

However, investors remained cautious about the impact of past rate hikes on economic growth and company earnings.

ECB policymaker Robert Holzmann repeated that the central bank must stand ready to raise interest rates again if necessary, and said he did not expect the ECB to start cutting rates in the second quarter as some think it will.

Fresh data showed British retail sales volumes fell unexpectedly in October, in a new warning sign for the economy.

Rate-sensitive real estate stocks rose 1.7%.

Miners were the top sectoral performers for the day and the week, lifted by firm copper prices as the US dollar weakened.

Healthcare shares gained 1.2%, with heavyweights AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi rising between 0.9% and 2.3%.

The euro STOXX Volatility Index, fell to a more than four-month low, reflecting investor optimism.

UBS Group gained 3% supporting the financial services index, while banks added 1.4%.

Italian asset manager Anima Holding climbed 1.1% after signing a binding agreement to acquire all of smaller peer Kairos from Swiss private bank Julius Baer.

Teleperformance SE rose 1.2% after raising 1.4 billion euros of long-term bonds.

Limiting gains, Swedish automaker Volvo Cars tanked 11.1% as majority shareholder China’s Geely sold a small part of its stake at a deep discount to the previous day’s closing price.

Assicurazioni Generali dipped 0.6% after Italy’s top insurer reported a slightly worse-than-expected impact from natural disasters on nine-month results.

Investors also awaited a review of Italy’s ratings, although analysts see little risk that Moody’s will downgrade the country’s debt to junk status, a move that would likely jolt markets around Europe and beyond. Italy’s FTSE MIB index was up 0.8%.

European shares ECB European Central Bank Giles Coghlan GCFX

Comments

1000 characters

European shares end higher as bond yields slide

Non-filers: DTOs authorised to disconnect utility connections

PSDP is unaffordable: IMF

Agri dues: MoF may deduct Rs45.6bn from Balochistan’s NFC share

Jul-Oct period: Textile exports down 6.33pc to $5.565bn YoY

Multiple financing sources: Jul-Oct borrowing down $0.408m to $3.847bn YoY: EAD

Appeal against SC verdict in ‘military court trial case’ filed by federal govt

Urea tender validity extended till Monday: All bidders match the lowest bid price

CJP forms NJAC to improve efficiency of judiciary

Procurement by public sector agencies: PEC concerned about violation of its SBDs

Power transmission network in Punjab, KP: ADB approves $250m in loans

Read more stories