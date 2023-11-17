Sri Lanka shares end lower, dragged by communication services stocks

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, weighed down by losses in communication service and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.46% at 10,613.11, sliding for fourth straight sessions.

For the week, the index fell 2.38%, snapping two weeks of gain.

Ceylon Beverage Holdings PLC and Dialog Axiata PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 17.24% and 3.23%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 38.4 million shares from 68.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 873.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.67 million) from 1.06 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 105.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 810.8 million rupees, the data showed.