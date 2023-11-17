BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower, dragged by communication services stocks

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2023 04:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, weighed down by losses in communication service and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.46% at 10,613.11, sliding for fourth straight sessions.

For the week, the index fell 2.38%, snapping two weeks of gain.

Ceylon Beverage Holdings PLC and Dialog Axiata PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 17.24% and 3.23%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 38.4 million shares from 68.4 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower dragged by consumer staples, financials

The equity market’s turnover fell to 873.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.67 million) from 1.06 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 105.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 810.8 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower, dragged by communication services stocks

Pakistan’s battered bonds rally again on fresh IMF hopes

Inter-bank: rupee records back-to-back gains against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israeli PM Netanyahu says attempts to minimise civilian casualties ‘not successful’

Ministry of Defence challenges Supreme Court’s military trial verdict

Afghans driven from Pakistan rebuilding lives from ‘zero’

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Canadian white nationalist found guilty of murdering four Muslims in truck attack

Russian rouble steadies near over four-month high vs dollar

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

Read more stories