BAFL 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.32%)
BIPL 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
BOP 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
DGKC 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.81%)
FABL 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
FCCL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.46%)
HBL 97.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 116.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.78%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
MLCF 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.09%)
OGDC 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.92%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.25%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.18%)
PIOC 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-4.27%)
PPL 91.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (6.48%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
TPLP 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
TRG 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.43%)
UNITY 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,819 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.61%)
BR30 20,565 Decreased By -244.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 57,063 Decreased By -333.9 (-0.58%)
KSE30 19,047 Decreased By -172.5 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published November 17, 2023 Updated November 17, 2023 04:30pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Friday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs216,500 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs2,200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,614 after an increase of Rs1,886, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs214,300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,006, after an increase of $20 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold rates bullion commodity prices gold rate gold prices in Pakistan gold rates in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s battered bonds rally again on fresh IMF hopes

Inter-bank: rupee records back-to-back gains against US dollar

Open-market: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israeli PM Netanyahu says attempts to minimise civilian casualties ‘not successful’

Ministry of Defence challenges Supreme Court’s military trial verdict

Afghans driven from Pakistan rebuilding lives from ‘zero’

Canadian white nationalist found guilty of murdering four Muslims in truck attack

Russian rouble steadies near over four-month high vs dollar

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

Read more stories