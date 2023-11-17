Gold price per tola increases Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Friday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs216,500 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs2,200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,614 after an increase of Rs1,886, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs214,300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,006, after an increase of $20 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.