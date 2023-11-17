Kremlin dismisses claims that Russia is stoking nuclear rhetoric

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Friday said claims that Russia was ready to unleash nuclear war were “unacceptable madness” and part of what it cast as a quasi-war being waged by the West against Russia.
“I consider this absolutely unacceptable madness,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with a student television station, referring to what he said were “insane accusations” that Russia was ready to start a nuclear war.
Kremlin, on US probe into oil sanctions, says Russia is acting in its own interests
Russia and the United States are by far the world’s biggest nuclear powers.
Comments