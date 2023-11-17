BAFL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.78%)
BIPL 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.57%)
DFML 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
DGKC 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
FABL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
FCCL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.97%)
HBL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.49%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
MLCF 39.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.99%)
OGDC 112.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.23%)
PAEL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.5%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.93%)
PIOC 111.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.53%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.64%)
PRL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.97%)
SNGP 59.03 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (7.13%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.16%)
TPLP 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.92%)
TRG 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.89%)
BR100 5,852 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.04%)
BR30 20,812 Increased By 2.9 (0.01%)
KSE100 57,307 Decreased By -90 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,123 Decreased By -95.9 (-0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canadian white nationalist found guilty of murdering four Muslims in truck attack

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2023 12:47pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

OTTAWA: A 22-year-old self-confessed Canadian white nationalist who deliberately ran over and killed four members of a Muslim family in his truck in 2021 was found guilty of first degree murder on Thursday.

The killings shocked Canada, a country that encourages mass immigration and takes pride in its multiculturalism.

The jury took around six hours to convict Nathaniel Veltman, who attacked the family in the Ontario town of London. He faces life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Prosecutors argued the attack was an act of terrorism, noting Veltman had written a manifesto entitled “A White Awakening” in which he outlined hatred of Islam and opposition to mass immigration and multiculturalism.

Five members of the Afzaal family, originally from Pakistan, were out for an evening walk in June 2021 when Veltman ran over them with his truck on the sidewalk.

The victims were Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah, and Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother Talat.

The couple’s nine-year-old son suffered serious injuries. Veltman, who shortly after the assault admitted “I did it. I killed those people,” was also found guilty of one charge of attempted murder.

“Today’s verdict is a monumental step in the fight against hate and Islamophobia. It sets a precedent against white nationalist terrorism,” said Abdul Fattah Twakkal, an imam at the London Muslim Mosque.

Veltman lawyer Christopher Hicks said his client was shocked but did not say if he would appeal. A sentencing hearing will be held on Dec. 1, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said.

It was the worst attack against Canadian Muslims since a man gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

US ‘deeply concerned’ about Canada’s allegations concerning killing of Sikh leader: White House

“The enduring grief, trauma and the irreplaceable void left by the loss of multiple generations has pierced us profoundly,” Madiha Salman’s mother Tabinda Bukhari told reporters.

“This trial and verdict are a reminder that there is still much work to be done to address hatred in all forms that lives in our communities.”

Veltman pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder. His defense, citing what it called Veltman’s mental challenges, said the actions amounted to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

In the manifesto, Veltman wrote “I am a white nationalist” and said white people were “facing genocide”. Prosecutors said he also repeatedly watched the video of a mass shooting by a white supremacist in New Zealand which killed 51 people.

Canada has experienced a sharp rise in hate crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation and race since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Canada said last year.

Pakistan Canada Canadian white nationalist murdering four Muslimstruck attack Nathaniel Veltman

Comments

1000 characters
Ali Nov 17, 2023 02:40pm
Since the family he MURDERED were Pakistani origin, Pakistan should investigate if they murdered family still had Pakistani citizenship. If they did, Pakistan should request Canada to extradite this guy to Pakistan and hang him.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dexter Nov 17, 2023 02:57pm
@Ali, which world are you living in. The life of a Pakistani doesn't have any value here, what worth would it have anywhere else.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Canadian white nationalist found guilty of murdering four Muslims in truck attack

Pakistan’s battered bonds rally again on fresh IMF hopes

Inter-bank: rupee records back-to-back gains against US dollar

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

Open-market: rupee inches up against US dollar

SIFC satisfied with SOE sell-off progress

Ministry of Defence challenges Supreme Court’s military trial verdict

Israeli army says ‘at least five’ Hamas fighters killed in Jenin raid

Afghans driven from Pakistan rebuilding lives from ‘zero’

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Read more stories