BAFL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
DGKC 67.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
FABL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.16%)
FCCL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.38%)
FFL 8.81 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.68%)
GGL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 99.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.06%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.28%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.45%)
OGDC 113.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.41%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.18%)
PIOC 113.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.02%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PRL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 58.60 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (6.35%)
SSGC 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.97%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
TPLP 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
TRG 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
UNITY 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 5,884 Increased By 29.1 (0.5%)
BR30 20,961 Increased By 152 (0.73%)
KSE100 57,534 Increased By 136.6 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,237 Increased By 17.8 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kenya could lose up to 7.25% of GDP to climate change, World Bank says

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2023 11:46am

NAIROBI: Kenya could lose up to 7.25% of economic output by 2050 if it does not take strong action to adapt to climate change and mitigate its effects, the World Bank said on Friday.

Like other so-called frontier economies, the East African nation has been suffering from the effects of global heating, including prolonged droughts, in recent years.

“By 2050, inaction against climate change could result in a decline in real GDP of 3.61–7.25 percent,” the World Bank said in a new publication called Kenya Country Climate and Development Report.

Kenya gets nearly $1bn loan from IMF

“The impact of climate change on the economy could be partly buffered by a higher annual growth rate and structural transformation,” it said.

If Kenya’s economy grows 7.5% per year through to 2050, in line with the government’s target, the damage of climate change to economic output would drop to 2.78–5.3%, the report said.

It called for increased investments in water resources management, farming, energy, transport and digital systems to help reduce the impact of climate change.

With about 90% of its electricity coming from renewable sources like hydro-generation and geothermal wells, Kenya is well positioned to provide solutions to other countries looking to lower their emissions, the report said.

“If Kenya maintains a low-carbon growth path, it could seize opportunities created by the global decarbonization trend and create green jobs,” it said.

While achieving a carbon-free electricity energy system by 2030 will require investments of up to $2.7 billion, it will be cost effective in the long run as the investments will be offset by lower fossil fuel costs, the report said.

It also urged the government to broaden the range of climate financing available by increasing the scope of projects to make them national and bankable.

“Finance directed toward climate in the development budget disproportionately targets the renewable energy sector,” it said.

“Agriculture, forestry and land use, transport, water management, and other key sectors are significantly underfunded.”

World Bank Kenya

Comments

1000 characters

Kenya could lose up to 7.25% of GDP to climate change, World Bank says

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

Open-market: rupee inches up against US dollar

PM Netanyahu says attempts to minimise civilian casualties ‘not successful’

Afghans driven from Pakistan rebuilding lives from ‘zero’

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor: Chinese firm urges authorities to reevaluate tender

Forex reserves fall by $79m

RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

Read more stories