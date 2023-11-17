RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

KARACHI: Foreign inflow under the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) surged to $ 6.9 billion mark at the end of October 2023.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday reported that RDAs inflows continued upward momentum and rose by $ 142 million to reach $ 6.898 billion at the end of October 2023 up from $ 6.756 billion in September 2023.

Out of total received funds, overall, $ 5.743 billion has been repatriated and locally utilized. An amount of $1.524 billion has been repatriated, while $ 4.22 billion has been utilized locally. Presently, net repatriable liability remained at $1.155 billion end of October 2023.

Foreign investment in the Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPC) rose to $ 728 million in October 2023 compared to $ 668 million in September 2023, depicting an increase of $ 60 million in a month.

Investment in conventional NPCs stood at $ 316 million, up by $ 50 million. While, investment in Islamic NPCs increased by $ 10 million to $412 million end of October 2023.

