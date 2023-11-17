‘Setting up of internet exchanges most critical action for security, data protection’

ISLAMABAD: The establishment of internet exchanges is currently deemed as the most critical action for national security and data protection, said Shehzad Arshad, founder chairman of Wireless Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP).

Talking to the media, he further said that in the annual conference of Wireless & Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (wispap.org), decisions were made to expand internet access across various corners of the country and formulate a framework for establishing internet exchanges. The agenda also involved addressing and resolving issues within the internet service provider community and all stakeholders. The conference was attended by CEOs from internet service provider companies.

To ensure the provision of internet services in remote areas, active participation from the entire internet service community is imperative, emphasized by Furqan Naveed, project director WISPAP.

Shaib Ahmed Khan, media coordinator and founding member of WISPAP, underscores that the livelihoods of millions of households are solely dependent on internet service providers, but industry issues are causing a crisis.

The primary goal of the organization is to advocate for the basic rights of individuals associated with the internet industry and play a pivotal role in resolving impending issues, said Shehzad Arshad.

Several countries, like India, have established multiple internet exchanges that assist internet service providers in providing unlimited gigabit connectivity local traffic access, along with creating a local internet protocol addressing system. This system facilitates savings in foreign currency exchange.

Expressing these notions, Shahzad Arshad from Jhelum Networks, the organization’s standing chair for wireless and internet service providers and Furqan Naveed Ahmed (Infosol tech), emphasized that internet service providers in the country face numerous challenges, leading to hindered operations. Resolving these issues is crucial not just for the internet industry but also for the thousands in the younger generation associated with this business.

Shaib Ahmed Khan (NetBiz Broadband) pointed out that the livelihoods of more than a million families are somehow linked to internet businesses, and unless their issues are resolved, the survival of millions of households is at risk.

