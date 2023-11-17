BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
BIPL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.34%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FABL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
FCCL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
FFL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 97.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
HUBC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.69%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 113.84 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (5.9%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PIOC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.64%)
PPL 92.56 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (6.46%)
PRL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.05%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.11%)
SSGC 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 84.17 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.71%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.53%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,855 Increased By 69.7 (1.2%)
BR30 20,809 Increased By 400.3 (1.96%)
KSE100 57,397 Increased By 717 (1.26%)
KSE30 19,219 Increased By 218.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-17

‘Setting up of internet exchanges most critical action for security, data protection’

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: The establishment of internet exchanges is currently deemed as the most critical action for national security and data protection, said Shehzad Arshad, founder chairman of Wireless Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP).

Talking to the media, he further said that in the annual conference of Wireless & Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (wispap.org), decisions were made to expand internet access across various corners of the country and formulate a framework for establishing internet exchanges. The agenda also involved addressing and resolving issues within the internet service provider community and all stakeholders. The conference was attended by CEOs from internet service provider companies.

To ensure the provision of internet services in remote areas, active participation from the entire internet service community is imperative, emphasized by Furqan Naveed, project director WISPAP.

Shaib Ahmed Khan, media coordinator and founding member of WISPAP, underscores that the livelihoods of millions of households are solely dependent on internet service providers, but industry issues are causing a crisis.

The primary goal of the organization is to advocate for the basic rights of individuals associated with the internet industry and play a pivotal role in resolving impending issues, said Shehzad Arshad.

Several countries, like India, have established multiple internet exchanges that assist internet service providers in providing unlimited gigabit connectivity local traffic access, along with creating a local internet protocol addressing system. This system facilitates savings in foreign currency exchange.

Expressing these notions, Shahzad Arshad from Jhelum Networks, the organization’s standing chair for wireless and internet service providers and Furqan Naveed Ahmed (Infosol tech), emphasized that internet service providers in the country face numerous challenges, leading to hindered operations. Resolving these issues is crucial not just for the internet industry but also for the thousands in the younger generation associated with this business.

Shaib Ahmed Khan (NetBiz Broadband) pointed out that the livelihoods of more than a million families are somehow linked to internet businesses, and unless their issues are resolved, the survival of millions of households is at risk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehzad Arshad WISPAP Furqan Naveed

Comments

1000 characters

‘Setting up of internet exchanges most critical action for security, data protection’

Shamshad says another gas price hike to take place in Jan

PIA sell-off: PC Board tasks FA to prepare plan by Dec-end

Investment co-op in energy sector: ‘Framework’ may be signed during PM’s visit to UAE

ADB’s ACSR Bunting Conductor: Chinese firm urges authorities to reevaluate tender

Forex reserves fall by $79m

RDAs: foreign inflows surge to $6.9bn mark

DII initiative: ECC allows release of Rs5bn

Ogra and PRL ink ‘crucial’ agreement

Afghanistan: Govt will continue to find ways to facilitate transit trade: FO

Appropriate levels of authority: Secretaries’ body seeks guidelines from ministry

Read more stories