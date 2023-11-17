Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday posted a little decline on the local market, traders said. They went down by Rs500 and Rs428 to Rs214300 per tola and Rs183728 per 10 grams, separately.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1986 per ounce which is added on with a $20 premium for the local market bullion business.

Silver prices dropped by Rs30 and Rs25.72 to Rs2580 per tola and Rs2186.21 per 10 grams, respectively. International silver price was quoted as $23.64 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023