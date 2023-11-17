BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in two KP IBOs: ISPR

NNI Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed four terrorists in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Badaber, Peshawar District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which 4 terrorists were killed, including a high-value terrorist Samiullah, terrorist commander Salman, terrorist Imran and terrorist Hazrat Umar, who were highly wanted by Law Enforcement Agencies.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which 4 x terrorists were sent to hell, including a High Value Terrorist (HVT), Terrorist Commander Samiullah @ Shenay, Terrorist Commander Salman @ Ahmed, terrorist Imran @ Muhammad and terrorist Hazrat Umar @ Khalid, who were highly wanted by Law Enforcement Agencies,” according to the ISPR.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including extortion and target killings in the area.

Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralize any other terrorists found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

In another operation conducted in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District, Lance Naik Muhammad Ejaz Khan embraced martyrdom. He was a resident of Bagh, Azad Kashmir.

On Wednesday, security forces killed seven terrorists during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Tank district, ISPR said.

Security forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Kiri Machan Khel area of the Tank district on the night of November 14-15 following the reported presence of terrorists.

An intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists, as a result of which seven terrorists were killed, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. Terrorist hideouts were also busted during the operation.

