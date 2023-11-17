Captaincy: Afridi says not lobbying for Shaheen

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi has denied any involvement in discussions or lobbying for the appointment of Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20 skipper.

Afridi in his reaction said, “I swear, I never talked about making Shaheen the captain, nor did I ever lobby. I am not involved in these things. I don’t have to, and I don’t like it either.”

However, Afridi clarified that he had expressed his opinion regarding the captaincy during a discussion on the programme when Zaka Ashraf sought his viewpoint. “I said that Babar should not be removed from the captaincy. I wanted to keep Shaheen away from the captaincy. It has to happen; this is what happens to the captain in the end,” Afridi explained.

