Conference held to mark BRI’s 10th anniversary

KARACHI: The Ambassador of China in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong reiterated the dedication to improving people’s livelihoods, expediting aid funds, boosting Pakistan’s exports to China, and achieving year-round operation of the Khunjerab Pass, thus underlining the enduring commitment to the success and prosperity of the CPEC initiative.

He was addressing online at the conference on the 10th anniversary of Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI) here on Wednesday evening.

Jiang Zaidong, highlighted the profound impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it commemorates its 10th anniversary. Notably, CPEC has attracted $ 25.4 billion in direct investment, generated 236,000 jobs, and played a pivotal role in advancing essential infrastructure, including the development of 510 km of highways and the addition of over 8,000 megawatts of electricity over the past decade.

He said that during the recent third Belt and Road (BR) Forum in Beijing, President Xi Jinping outlined eight significant measures aimed at strengthening high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, outlining a transformative path for global economic growth.

This vision encompasses expediting the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the Air Silk Road, fostering an inclusive global economy, and supporting both prominent projects and smaller yet impactful livelihood initiatives.

Ambassador Jiang underscored the recent meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Kakar, emphasizing that it solidified their commitment to the enduring strategic cooperative partnership and the high-quality collaboration within CPEC.

The renewed focus involves elevating CPEC to encompass a growth corridor, a livelihood-enhancing corridor, an innovation corridor, a green corridor, and an open corridor. Ensuring the sustainability of this initiative involves accelerating key projects in railway upgrading, highway rerouting, Special Economic Zone (SEZ) development, information technology, and clean energy.

The Consul General of China in Karachi Yang Yundong reinforced the commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind through the Belt and Road Initiative, marking a decade of progress and paving the way for even more extensive international collaboration in the years to come.

Regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Yundong said the first phase was deemed successful, with both countries actively working on the second phase. He emphasized the commitment to an “upgraded version” of the corridor, focusing on growth, livelihood, innovation, greenness, and openness.

Brigadier Haris Nawaz (R), the Sindh Home Minister, highlighted the pivotal role played by the BRI in fostering international cooperation and economic development. He emphasized the importance of the conference as a vital platform for meaningful discussions and collaborations.

Various prominent figures, including Kaleem Farooqui, Abdul Basit (CEO, GFS Builder), Abdur Rehman (CEO, Siddique Sons), Faisal Hussain (CEO, Organic Meat Company), Seema Mughal (Vice Chancellor, Greenwich University), Asif Sam Sam (Chairman ABAD), Manzar Naqvi and Khurram Jaffrani, addressed the conference. They commended China’s role in connecting nations and bridging continents through the Belt and Road Initiative, recognizing its positive impact on fostering international collaboration and economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023