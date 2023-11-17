BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
Rain in Vietnam’s coffee belt slows harvest peak

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam climbed this week as fresh supply from the new harvest is yet to pick up due to heavy rain in key growing areas over the past weeks that disrupted cherry picking, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the central highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, were selling beans for 58,500-59,400 dong ($2.41-$2.45) per kg, higher than last week’s 57,200-58,600 dong. January robusta coffee gained $75 to $2,549 as of Wednesday’s close.

“Negative news on weather in Vietnam contributed to the rise,” said a trader based in the coffee belt. The trader offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta at the same price as London price to the January contract.

Another trader based in the same region quoted a discount range of $40-$50 per metric ton to the same contract. “Beans are limited but farmers are releasing them bit by bit,” the second trader said. “Clearly it’s not a good harvest. Rains have disrupted all activities.” In Indonesia, Sumatra robusta coffee beans were offered at $720 premium this week to the January-February contract, an increase of $20 from last week.

One trader said that the higher prices were to adjust to the rise in London terminal, as well as an increase in the local price due to limited beans.

