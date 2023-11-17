KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.468 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,103.

Major business was contributed by Golda mounting to PKR 4.356billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.902 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.068 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.628 billion), Silver (PKR 855.596 million), DJ (PKR 755.486 million), Platinum (PKR 485.738 million), Natural Gas (PKR 144.521 million), Japan Equity (PKR 115.719 million), SP 500 (PKR 109.435 million), Brent (PKR 32.314million) and Copper (PKR 13.874 million).

In Agricultural commodities one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR1.125 was traded.

