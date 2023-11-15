Security forces kill seven terrorists in Tank IBO: ISPR

Security forces on Wednesday killed seven terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Kiri Machan Khel, Tank District, the military’s media affairs wing said.

An intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists during the operation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"As a result, seven terrorists were sent to hell," the ISPR said, adding the "terrorist's hideouts were also busted during the operation."

In addition, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained active in numerous terror activities, including recent target killings of Police in Tank.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians,” the ISPR said.

According to the statement, sanitisation is taking place in order to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and extended their full support to the security forces in elimination of menace of terrorism," the ISPR added.