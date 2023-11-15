BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Tank IBO: ISPR

  • Forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from killed terrorists, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:31pm

Security forces on Wednesday killed seven terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Kiri Machan Khel, Tank District, the military’s media affairs wing said.

An intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists during the operation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"As a result, seven terrorists were sent to hell," the ISPR said, adding the "terrorist's hideouts were also busted during the operation."

In addition, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained active in numerous terror activities, including recent target killings of Police in Tank.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians,” the ISPR said.

According to the statement, sanitisation is taking place in order to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and extended their full support to the security forces in elimination of menace of terrorism," the ISPR added.

Comments

1000 characters

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Tank IBO: ISPR

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain

Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

Pakistan capable of responding to challenge posed by non-state actors: caretaker PM

Inter-bank: rupee declines for 17th consecutive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

Record breaker Kohli and Iyer take India to 397-4 in New Zealand semi-final

Morgan Stanley Capital International November index review: No major change for Pakistan

Cement body urges govt to stop implementation of axle load regime

Faizabad dharna: Govt forms new fact-finding commission

Read more stories