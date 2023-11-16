BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.9%)
BIPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
DGKC 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.35%)
FABL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
GGL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
HBL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.87%)
HUBC 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.36%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
OGDC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 5.01 (4.66%)
PAEL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.84%)
PPL 91.60 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (5.36%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.21%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.21%)
SNGP 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.06%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
TRG 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.57%)
BR100 5,844 Increased By 59.5 (1.03%)
BR30 20,706 Increased By 297.5 (1.46%)
KSE100 57,274 Increased By 594 (1.05%)
KSE30 19,181 Increased By 180.2 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Airbus nears compromise deal after Emirates jet order row

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 01:03pm
Photo: Emirates
Photo: Emirates

DUBAI: Airbus and Emirates edged towards a consolation deal for a double-digit number of A350-900 jets on Thursday after a public row between the carrier and engine maker Rolls-Royce over a larger model dampened the end of the Dubai Airshow.

Industry sources said the two sides were trying to secure a compromise deal involving a switch from the A350-1000, Airbus’ largest twin-engined jet which has fallen under the spotlight over the amount of downtime needed in Gulf conditions.

The companies involved declined to comment.

Two sources cautioned that a final signature in time for the end of the Nov. 13-17 show could not be guaranteed.

Emirates is by far the biggest user of Airbus’s A380 superjumbo after investing heavily in the world’s largest airliner and is now planning the fleet needed to keep its Dubai super-hub at the centre of the aviation map beyond the 2030s.

The carrier opened this week’s air show with a $52 billion order for 90 more Boeing 777X airplanes, saying the US planemaker appeared to be getting a grip on regulatory and other problems surrounding its arrival after five years of delays.

Emirates Airlines has an exclusive invite-only tier for frequent fliers

But Emirates Airline President Tim Clark refused to place a large order for Airbus’ broadly similar A350-1000 and publicly criticised its engine maker Rolls-Royce over extra maintenance he said would be needed to cope with hot and sandy conditions.

Rolls-Royce acknowledged its engine for the A350-1000 would need more servicing than Emirates would like, but denied Clark’s suggestion that the engine was “defective”.

A compromise order for fewer than 20 A350-900s, which could still blow off course in final negotiations, would be seen as a consolation prize for Airbus after Boeing won the majority of orders, delegates said.

However, it would still leave questions over its ability to compete with Boeing’s 777X in the busy Gulf wide-body market, they added.

Airbus emirates

Comments

1000 characters

Airbus nears compromise deal after Emirates jet order row

Quarterly targets: IMF team acknowledges govt efforts in its meeting with Kakar

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Intra-day update: rupee sees improvement against US dollar

Open-market: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Israeli troops deepen search at main Gaza hospital for evidence of Hamas

Regent Plaza sale to SIUT: PHDL board appoints execs to finalise $52m deal

Security forces kill four terrorists in Peshawar operation: ISPR

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

Oil prices slip on US crude build, China demand worries

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

Read more stories