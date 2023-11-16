BAFL 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.95%)
Nov 16, 2023
England star Brook pulls out of Big Bash League

AFP Published 16 Nov, 2023 12:41pm
MELBOURNE: Hard-hitting England batter Harry Brook on Thursday pulled out of playing in the Big Bash League this season with the Melbourne Stars due to workload concerns.

Brook signed on for the Twenty20 tournament in September and was set to join the Stars for seven games after England’s tour of the West Indies in December.

“Naturally we’re disappointed that Harry has withdrawn from the BBL, but we understand his decision with his increased workload,” Stars general manager Blair Crouch said in a statement.

New Zealand confident about future after semi-final exit

“We obviously rate Harry extremely highly and we would have loved to have seen him at the MCG alongside Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis this summer.”

His withdrawal comes just three weeks before the 13th BBL season starts, with the Stars facing Brisbane Heat at the Gabba first up.

