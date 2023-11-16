BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Pakistan Print 2023-11-16

PM apprised about ML-1 project

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on the Main Line One (ML-1) project.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting was informed about the various stages of completion of the ML-1 project and the construction targets.

The meeting was told that the planning regarding the project is in the final stages while the foundation stone of the project will be laid at the beginning of next year.

The meeting was further informed that the project will be constructed in two phases. In the first phase, 930km railway line will be laid from Karachi to Multan.

In this section, the railway infrastructure which was affected by the flood in 2022 will also be upgraded according to international standards.

In the second phase, the Multan to Peshawar 796km section will be completed.

The meeting was further informed that the project is being made in such a way that in the future more innovations can be given to the railways as per the need. The completion of the project will not only improve the communication links of Pakistan’s ports with the economic centres of the country but also fulfil the purpose of transit route for other countries of the region under CPEC.

The caretaker premier directed that the targets and goals of the project should be completed within the stipulated time.

The caretaker prime minister further directed that a comprehensive plan for the reforms of Pakistan Railways should be submitted soon so that the fruits of the ML-1 project can be fully reaped.

He said the ML-1 project is an important part of CPEC and the government will ensure its completion on a priority basis.

The initiation of the ML-1 and the reforms of the railways are the top priorities of the caretaker government, said Kakar, adding the project is of special importance in the development of the communication infrastructure of the country.

He added that ML-1 is a national project which will revolutionise the transport sector. He said that there is considerable potential for foreign investment in the railway sector in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by caretaker ministers, Shamshad Akhtar and Sami Saeed, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Special Assistant Jahanzeb Khan, and senior officials.

