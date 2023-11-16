‘Establishment’ responsible for ‘failure’ of democracy: JI

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter Amir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has held ‘military establishment’ responsible for the failure of democracy in Pakistan.

Addressing a “Meet the Press”, hosted by the Karachi Press Club, here on Wednesday, he said the ongoing democratic process as a ‘circus’ that has been staged in the country for the past 76 years.

He said that the establishment uses the political parties like tissue papers, when these so-called parties place themselves ‘for sale’.

He said such political parties demand ‘respect for vote’ when they face difficulties, but dance to the tune of the establishment when provided with the first opportunity.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Pakistan People’s Party and some other political parties were dynasties and not democratic parties. None other than a family member can head such parties, he said, claiming that intra-party elections are not held in these parties. He said that political parties should distance themselves from any such malpractices.

The JI leader said that the establishment had announced to take action against “the corrupt system” but no action has been taken so far.

He said that feudal lords have been enjoying rule with the help of the so-called political parties. They don’t pay tax but they decide the fate of the country.

He said that the tax collection from agricultural land clocked in at Rs 4 billion as compare to Rs 264 billion collected as tax from the salaried class.

In this background and political landscape, he claimed that his party has become the only hope for the nation.

The JI has been representing the lower and middle classes in the country. It is the only party available which not only believes but exercise democracy, he said.

He hailed the Karachi Press Club for their initiatives to express solidarity with Hamas against Israeli occupation force.

He lambasted the Muslim world leaders over their selfish approach towards the issue of Palestine. He said that the OIC has lost its utility and the Muslim leaders have lost failed to asset their power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023