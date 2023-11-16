BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-16

Ex-PM Nawaz lists his achievements

NNI Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that 400 small dams were built when he was the country’s prime minister so that the provision of water to the people could be ensured.

Addressing the meeting of PML-N Balochistan in Quetta, he said Danish Schools were built when his brother Shehbaz Sharif was Punjab’s chief minister.

Former prime minister said he wanted to provide the best educational facilities to the children of Balochistan. “It was the PML-N government during whose tenure Kachhi Canal was built at the cost of Rs50 billion,” he said, adding, “The canal has the capacity to irrigate 125,000 acres of land.”

Nawaz claimed that it was the PML-N alone that cared for Balochistan. “We connected Gwadar with Sindh and built the coastal highway,” he said, and added, “Now we plan to resume work on the construction of a road between Quetta and Islamabad that will pass through Dera Ismail Khan.”

He said the project was due to be completed in 2018. “But why was it left unfinished? It is beyond comprehension,” PML-N supremo said, and added that nobody else, but Balochistan and Pakistan suffered because of that.

He recalled that it took one-and-a-half-day to reach Gwadar from Quetta. “But the road link that we provided between the two cities shortened the distance considerably,” he said.

He boasted that unlike the PML-N, there were parties which made tall claims prior to coming to power, but did nothing for the masses.

Referring to the PTI government’s slogan of ‘Tabdeeli’ (change), Nawaz asked, where was the change that had been promised?

The former prime minister was of the view that there was a need to tell children who had delivered and who had not. He went on to say that improvement in health, education sectors and road infrastructure was not only on the PML-N’s agenda. “We are also eyeing the completion of Pakistan’s best airport at Gwadar.” He said he was the one who had first proposed building a port at Gwadar.

Nawaz said that after coming to power, the PML-N government would launch the scheme of solar panels so that people could be rid of inflated electricity bills.

Earlier, matters such as distribution of party tickets for the general elections and other political matters came under discussion at the meeting. Later, the PML-N supremo left Quetta for Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif elections Nawaz Sharif Balochistan dams PMLN former PM inflated power bills

Comments

1000 characters

Ex-PM Nawaz lists his achievements

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Govt securities on PSX: MoF forms body to finalise modalities for issuance, trading

T-bills cut-off yield down up to 50bps

Israeli raid at hospital sparks global concern

Petrol price slashed by Rs2.04, HSD’s by Rs6.47

Illegal gas sale to unlicensed third party: PEL secures stay order against PD letter from court

Read more stories