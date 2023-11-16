Ex-PM Nawaz lists his achievements

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that 400 small dams were built when he was the country’s prime minister so that the provision of water to the people could be ensured.

Addressing the meeting of PML-N Balochistan in Quetta, he said Danish Schools were built when his brother Shehbaz Sharif was Punjab’s chief minister.

Former prime minister said he wanted to provide the best educational facilities to the children of Balochistan. “It was the PML-N government during whose tenure Kachhi Canal was built at the cost of Rs50 billion,” he said, adding, “The canal has the capacity to irrigate 125,000 acres of land.”

Nawaz claimed that it was the PML-N alone that cared for Balochistan. “We connected Gwadar with Sindh and built the coastal highway,” he said, and added, “Now we plan to resume work on the construction of a road between Quetta and Islamabad that will pass through Dera Ismail Khan.”

He said the project was due to be completed in 2018. “But why was it left unfinished? It is beyond comprehension,” PML-N supremo said, and added that nobody else, but Balochistan and Pakistan suffered because of that.

He recalled that it took one-and-a-half-day to reach Gwadar from Quetta. “But the road link that we provided between the two cities shortened the distance considerably,” he said.

He boasted that unlike the PML-N, there were parties which made tall claims prior to coming to power, but did nothing for the masses.

Referring to the PTI government’s slogan of ‘Tabdeeli’ (change), Nawaz asked, where was the change that had been promised?

The former prime minister was of the view that there was a need to tell children who had delivered and who had not. He went on to say that improvement in health, education sectors and road infrastructure was not only on the PML-N’s agenda. “We are also eyeing the completion of Pakistan’s best airport at Gwadar.” He said he was the one who had first proposed building a port at Gwadar.

Nawaz said that after coming to power, the PML-N government would launch the scheme of solar panels so that people could be rid of inflated electricity bills.

Earlier, matters such as distribution of party tickets for the general elections and other political matters came under discussion at the meeting. Later, the PML-N supremo left Quetta for Lahore.