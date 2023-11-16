BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-16

ATC grants Khadija Shah post-arrest bail

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to a PTI activist Khadija Shah in a fourth and the last case so far registered against her about May 9 riots.

Earlier, the counsel of Khadija argued that the police re-arrested the petitioner in the new case with mala fide intention only to keep her behind the bars.

He said the police had no evidence against the petitioner and implicated her merely on the basis of statements by other arrested suspects. He said the petitioner was a mother of minor children and had been imprisoned for the last six months.

The counsel asked the court to release the petitioner on bail.

A prosecutor presented the record of the case and told the court that the suspect had been identified by the prosecution witnesses during her identification parade and asked the court to dismiss the bail petition.

The court after hearing the arguments from both sides, allowed the bail petition of Khadija Shah subject to furnishing of surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Sarwar Road police had re-arrested Khadija Shah in the case of torching police vehicles in cantonment area after she had been granted bail in two previous cases of attacks on the Corps Commander House and Askari Tower.

Later, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also arrested her in a cyber crime case of posting social media messages to incite people against the army during the May 9 riots. However, a sessions court allowed her bail in the FIA case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FIA Anti Terrorism Court May 9 riots Khadija Shah Askari Tower

Comments

1000 characters

ATC grants Khadija Shah post-arrest bail

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Govt securities on PSX: MoF forms body to finalise modalities for issuance, trading

T-bills cut-off yield down up to 50bps

Israeli raid at hospital sparks global concern

Petrol price slashed by Rs2.04, HSD’s by Rs6.47

Illegal gas sale to unlicensed third party: PEL secures stay order against PD letter from court

Read more stories