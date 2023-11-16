ATC grants Khadija Shah post-arrest bail

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to a PTI activist Khadija Shah in a fourth and the last case so far registered against her about May 9 riots.

Earlier, the counsel of Khadija argued that the police re-arrested the petitioner in the new case with mala fide intention only to keep her behind the bars.

He said the police had no evidence against the petitioner and implicated her merely on the basis of statements by other arrested suspects. He said the petitioner was a mother of minor children and had been imprisoned for the last six months.

The counsel asked the court to release the petitioner on bail.

A prosecutor presented the record of the case and told the court that the suspect had been identified by the prosecution witnesses during her identification parade and asked the court to dismiss the bail petition.

The court after hearing the arguments from both sides, allowed the bail petition of Khadija Shah subject to furnishing of surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Sarwar Road police had re-arrested Khadija Shah in the case of torching police vehicles in cantonment area after she had been granted bail in two previous cases of attacks on the Corps Commander House and Askari Tower.

Later, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also arrested her in a cyber crime case of posting social media messages to incite people against the army during the May 9 riots. However, a sessions court allowed her bail in the FIA case.

